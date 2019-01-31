UAE, Bangladesh fostering cooperation

By Wam

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting the country.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

During his three-day visit to Dhaka, the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces also met with commanders of the navy, air and land forces in Bangladesh.

The meeting was attended by Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh.