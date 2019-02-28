UAE Charge D’Affaires meets with Guinean Minister

By Wam

Abdulla Al Kaabi, Charge D’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Conakry, met with Sanoussi Pantma Su, Minister of Sports and Culture of Guinea, who highlighted the importance of the Special Olympics World Games 2019, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi from 14th to 21st March.

During the meeting, which was held at Su’s office, Al Kaabi explained that the UAE Embassy intends to organise a reception at its headquarters for the Guinean team participating in the Special Olympics, to support and encourage it, with the attendance of Su.

Su thanked the embassy for its plan to organise a reception for the Guinean team participating in the Special Olympics while wishing for greater bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas.