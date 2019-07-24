UAE, China issue joint statement on strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership

By Wam

Following an invitation from Xi Jinping, President of China, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the People’s Republic of China from 21st to 23rd July, 2019, to consolidate and strengthen the close relations between the UAE and China and their peoples.

During the visit, President Xi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed ways of strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the positive outcomes of their cooperation, while exchanging their options. They also discussed several international and regional issues of common interest and reached a common understanding of the importance of achieving international peace and security.

The UAE congratulated China’s leadership and people on the 70-year anniversary of its establishment. Both countries are also celebrating the 35-year anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1984, which have since witnessed considerable developments, leading to the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2012. Their bilateral relations have expanded to the areas of politics, the economy, trade, culture, security and energy.

The friendship between the two countries was consolidated after the visit of President Xi to the UAE in July 2018, when their strategic partnership was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, based on their trust and common interests.

The UAE and China are brought together by many common goals, such as achieving sustainable development, growth, prosperity and stability, as well as establishing bilateral relations based on the traditional values of peace, tolerance, dialogue and openness, to establish security and stability, promote cooperation with the international community, and adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equality and understanding, in light of current international developments.

Both sides also welcomed the hosting of the UAE-China Economic Forum on the sidelines of the official visit, which was co-chaired by the Ministry of Economy of the UAE and the Ministry of Commerce of China.

Both sides signed many agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, with the aim of strengthening their cooperation in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, culture and education, as well as protecting the environment and achieving food security.

They also agreed to continue their cooperation, focusing on the following: - The two sides will place a priority for intensify the exchange of high-level visits and enhance strategic communication regarding bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

- The two sides are keen on developing coordination and cooperation to address regional and global challenges and to ensure stability and development all over the world.

- The two sides are committed to continuing the provision of consistent support to the other side in issues related to national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security, taking into account the fundamental interests and major concerns and non-interference in the internal affairs of the other side.

- The UAE side expresses its unwavering commitment to the One-China Principle and supports the position of the Government of the People's Republic of China on the Taiwan issue. The country also supports the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and the issue of peaceful reunification of China.

- The UAE commends China’s efforts in providing welfare for its Muslim citizens, especially in Xinjiang region. The UAE also supports China’s national unity, stability and security and also backs all precautionary procedures taken by China to protect its territories and rejects all forms of extremism, terrorism, national separation and any acts to undermine national unity.

- China supports the UAE's efforts to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and unity.

- The two sides emphasise non-interference in the internal affairs of countries and peaceful resolution of issues in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

- The two sides stress the importance of protecting security and safety of energy supplies along the shipping routes in the Arabian Gulf and call on the international community to cooperate in securing international navigation and to ensure secure access to energy. They also call for a strict position and condemnation of such provocative and disruptive acts that threaten global peace and security.

- The two sides condemn extremism and terrorism in all forms and manifestations and emphasise that such scourges are not linked to any ethnicity or belief. They also express their keenness to continuing cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism, enhance global peace and security, and promote values of moderation and tolerance by working with international community and partners to overcome challenges of violent extremism and terrorism.

- The two sides support efforts to reform the United Nations to shoulder its responsibilities, to raise its capabilities to confront all global threats and challenges and to expand it role in global governance. They stress the importance of enhancing the representation and voice of the developing countries, including the Arab countries, through reforming the Security Council, find a comprehensive solution to all issues through full and transparent discussion and consensus-building.

- The two sides supports the principles of international trade, free trade, and WTO regulations and emphasise the role of the multi-lateral trade system.

- The UAE supports the "Belt and Road Initiative and looks forward to actively participate in the related projects and businesses. The UAE extends congratulations to the Chinese side on the success of Second Belt and Road Forum which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

- China thanks the UAE for hosting the 16th Arab-Chinese cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi on 18th July 2018.

- The two sides affirm satisfaction over the fruitful outcomes of economic and commercial cooperation and emphasise their support to the commercial and investment relations through the mechanism of joint economic and commercial commission, as well as cooperation among the economic establishments and private businesses for investment and development in other countries.

- China appreciates the UAE for its active participation in the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019'' in Beijing, while the UAE thanks China for confirming its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The UAE will provide any assistance needed by the Chinese side, particularly in celebrations of the New Chinese Year, during the Expo 2020.

- UAE and China will work to strengthen joint cooperation in area of e-commerce to coordinate their policies and share expertise. The two sides are keen on continuing to encourage mutual investment and any efforts to expand avenues of joint cooperation and investment and financing channels through exchange of official visits between businessmen in both countries and supporting joint cooperation projects of priority.

- The two countries will work to increase the use of local currencies in conducting trade and investment between the two sides, encourage opening of more branches of banks in both countries so to bolster joint financial cooperation.

- The two sides emphasis the importance of air transport in increasing trade and investment exchange and movement of individuals between the two countries. They call on the aviation authorities to study the possibility of operating more fights between the two countries.

- The two sides will continue to leverage joint cooperation in areas of renewable energy, and oil and gas. They view the energy partnership constitutes an important enabler to advance practical cooperation and encourage companies in both countries to consolidate their cooperation in the rapidly growing sector whether in exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil within the offshore and onshore concessions.

- The two sides are keen on advancing their joint cooperation and communication in technological planning and research and development in order to develop and build capacities in renewable energy and enhance cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy.

- On technological innovation, the two sides are keen on creating new opportunities for joint cooperation and preparing a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment in relevant markets through enhancing contacts between experts, establishing labs and cooperating in building technology parks for transfer of technology and expertise in areas of information and communications technology, artificial intelligence, space and satellites and other advanced technologies.

- The two sides appreciate their continuous fruitful joint cooperation and coordination in military and defence fields and call for more participation in training programmes, exhibitions and other official events.

- The two sides are keen on bolstering their joint cooperation and coordination in areas of countering corruption, organised crimes, cyber crimes, money laundering, trafficking in persons, drugs and illegal migration.

- The two sides encourage and support the opening of cultural centres to promote cultural interaction in both countries. The Chines sides treasures the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to introduce the Chinese language in UAE schools. The two sides also encourage more cultural interaction at both official and popular levels.

- The two sides affirms their commitment to continuing their efforts to strengthen joint cooperation in all domains under the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the special friendship.

Mohamed bin Zayed receives honorary professorship from China's Tsinghua University

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was awarded an honorary professorship from China's Tsinghua University for his role and initiatives in support of advanced science, technology and innovation.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Tsinghua University, in the framework of his state visit to the People's Republic of China.

Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University, handed over the certificate to His Highness in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of education as well as his efforts in promoting friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and China.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the university management for this honour. He expressed his happiness and pride in receiving the certificate that, he said, "comes from one of the oldest scientific universities in the world".

He praised the university's quality and excellence in academic programmes and its continuous efforts to develop and modernise its scientific research.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, "I was delighted to visit Tsinghua University where I met its outstanding management team and students. The university plays a prominent role in promoting quality education, scientific research and supports the progress of China and the development of mankind."

His Highness met with the President of the University in the presence of Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology. During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation relations between the University and its counterparts in the UAE from universities and educational institutions.

Mr. Yong briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the researches and studies carried out by the University and the most important scientific initiatives and projects that reflected positively on the social, economic, cultural and other fields, and the role of the university in qualifying, training and graduation of Chinese leaders and scholars.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed during the university's included H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, Hessa bint Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and several other senior officials.

Tsinghua University is a major research university in Beijing, and a member of the elite C9 League of Chinese universities. Since its establishment in 1911, it has graduated numerous Chinese leaders in politics, business, academia, and culture.

Reflecting its motto of Self-Discipline and Social Commitment, Tsinghua University is dedicated to academic excellence, advancing the well-being of Chinese society, and global development. The University is perennially ranked as one of the top academic institutions in China, Asia, and worldwide, and was recognised as the 14th best university in the 2017 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings. Since 2015, Tsinghua has been ranked as the best engineering and computer science school in the world based on factors including total research output and performance.

Mohamed bin Zayed, Xi Jinping witness signing of agreements

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, have witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the two countries, spanning a series of sectors including defence, trade and investment, environment and sustainability, education, ports and customs, and energy.

The signing of the agreements seek to further advance strategic ties between the UAE and China, opening up new partnership horizons across various fields.

Also present during the signing of the agreements were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE, along with several other senior officials.

The agreements and memoranda signed by the countries include: 1. Agreement on defence and military cooperation between the two countries signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China.

2. MoU on environment protection and conservation signed between the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Li Ganjie, Minister of Ecology and Environment.

3. MoU on scientific and technological cooperation, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies, between the UAE's Office for Artificial Intelligence and China's Ministry of Science and Technology. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed signed the MoU along with Wang Zhigang, Minister for Science and Technology.

4. The UAE Office for Future Food Security and China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, will see cooperation on two projects to ensure food security advancement, and integrated farming systems. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed signed on behalf of the UAE, while Han Changfu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Bu Xiaolin, Chairwoman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region People's Government, were the signatories representing the Chinese side.

5. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce, signed an MoU to encourage UAE and Chinese enterprises to engage in trade and economic cooperation endeavours with the African continent.

6. The two countries signed an MoU on peaceful use of nuclear energy between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and China's National Energy Administration, NEA. The MoU was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Zhang Jianhua, Director of the NEA.

7. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and the Confucius Institute's Deputy Chief Executive Ma Jianfei signed an MoU to introduce the Chinese language in UAE education curricula.

8. The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with the National Museum of China. The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Wang Chunfa, Director of the National Museum of China.

9. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, signed a Strategic Framework Agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC. The agreement was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Yang Hua, Chairman of CNOOC.

10. A Mutual Recognition Agreement between the UAE Federal Customs Authority and General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, GACC, was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ni Yuefeng, Minister in charge of the GAAC.

11. The Abu Dhabi Global Development Market, ADGM, and China's National Development and Reform Commission, NDRC, signed an MoU to encourage Chinese and UAE enterprises' trade and investment opportunities. The MoU was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, and He Lifeng, Minister in charge of the NDRC.

12. ADGM also signed an MoU with China Everbright Group to explore and develop a joint platform that focuses on key areas including real industries and financial investments. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, and Xiaopeng Li, Chairman and Party Secretary at China Everbright Group, signed the agreement.

13. ADGM and the China National Nuclear Corporation, CNNC, signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate Belt and Road initiatives in the UAE and MENA region, and help grow CNNC's globalisation plans. Yu Jianfang, CNNC Chairman and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, signed the agreement.

14. An MoU between Abu Dhabi Ports, Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was signed.

15. Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, signed an MoU with the China National Nuclear Corporation, CNNC.

16. A Joint Research Cooperation Agreement between Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Tsinghua University was signed by representatives of the two universities.