UAE Consul-General presents credentials to Iraqi Kurdistan's PM

By Wam

Ahmed Ibrahim Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General in Erbil, on Wednesday, presented his credentials to Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Ambassador Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings and wishes of the UAE leadership to the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, the government and the people.

He also lauded the UAE's strong relations with Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Barzani reciprocated the greetings to the UAE and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.