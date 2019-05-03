UAE Embassy honours Emirati students in Canada

By Wam

The UAE Embassy in Ottawa, in cooperation with, the Emirati Consulate in Toronto, has organised a dinner banquet at the Consul-General's residence in honour of Emirati students studying in the Canadian educational institutions.

Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE's ambassador to Canada; Sultan Ali Al Harbi, Consul-General of the UAE in Toronto, and Mohamed Al Shamsi, Acting Cultural Attaché at the UAE Embassy, expressed their desire to follow-up on the lives of students and their achievements.

They also exchanged views with them on methods that facilitate their learning journey.