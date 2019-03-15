UAE Embassy in New Zealand affirms safety of Emirati students following mosque shooting

By Wam

The UAE Embassy in New Zealand has affirmed the safety of all Emirati students in New Zealand following the shooting during the Friday prayer today at two Christchurch mosques, which left 40 people at least dead and 20 seriously injured.

UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, Ahmed Salim Al Suwaidi said the UAE diplomatic mission has communicated with the Emirati students learning in the country to make sure of their safety and urge them to exercise maximum caution during such exceptional circumstances in implementation of the New Zealand police's instructions under all circumstances.

The ambassador said the embassy has allocated the following phone number: 006448302949, for emergency calls in addition to the following local emergency contact: 111.

He condemned the shooting and reaffirmed UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism.