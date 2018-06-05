UAE Embassy launches new phase of Ramadan parcel distribution project in Pakistan

The UAE Embassy in Pakistan has launched the new phase of its Ramadan parcel distribution project to assist underprivileged families in Islamabad and neighbouring areas, as well as in Peshawar, with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.

The new campaign is taking place during the second part of the Holy Month of Ramadan, as per the directives and monitoring of Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, who said that the launch of the project is part of the embassy’s initiatives and plans, along with charity and humanitarian foundations, during the Holy Month of Ramadan, in coordination and cooperation with local governments in Pakistan.

Al Zaabi thanked the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his ongoing and direct support while praising the foundation’s initiatives that aim to promote philanthropic giving. He also noted that this giving reinforces the global humanitarian message of the UAE and its wise leadership.

Al Zaabi praised the contribution of the foundation and its managers, working teams and humanitarian volunteer teams, who provided food aid after assessing the needs of Pakistan’s various regions and provinces.

He also highlighted their desire to support the Pakistani people, after several coordinating meeting with the working teams and volunteer teams at the start of Ramadan while pointing out that the foundation has provided relief and humanitarian support to Pakistanis over many years.

Al Zaabi expressed his pride at the historic relations between the UAE and Pakistan and their people.