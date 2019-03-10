UAE Embassy organises party to bid farewell to British team participating in Special Olympics

By Wam

The UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom has organised a farewell party to the British team participating in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, which will take place from to 21st March, 2019.

The UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui expressed his best wishes for the team. He also expressed his confidence that the UAE will organise a world-class event, hoping that the team will enjoy its visit to the UAE.

The event was attended by members of the executive committee of the British team, the 128-member team, in addition to a number of UAE students studying in Britain.