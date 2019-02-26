UAE funded textile factory opens in Serbia

By Wam

President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia has opened the textile factory 'Armis Luss Protect' textile factory in the Raska District. The factory was funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. The opening ceremony was attended by the UAE Ambassador to Serbia Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barasheed Al Dhaheri.

The Serbian President thanked the UAE and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for their assistance and financial support to build the plant, which will benefit Raska District and its residents.

For his part, Ambassador Al Dhaheri emphasised the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries in various sectors, pointing out that the opening of the textile factory will provide new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the country.