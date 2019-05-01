UAE, India enhancing international fora cooperation

By Wam

Shri T.S.Tirumurti, Secretary of Economic Relations at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, has received Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and discussed topics of common concern.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's premises, Tirumurti and Dr. Al Banna agreed on the importance of working together to maintain the level of relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest.

The ambassador pointed out that the UAE looks forward to receiving India's support concerning the country's participation in international forums, adding that the UAE attaches great importance to India's nominations.

Al Banna noted that UAE and India recently agreed to exchange support between the two countries in international forums.

Tirumurti, in turn, emphasised that the support of the UAE in international forums is of interest to the Indian side and is considered a top priority.

Various officials also attended the meeting.