UAE participates in NATO meetings in Brussels

By Wam

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, headed the UAE delegation participating in the NATO meetings on Thursday in Brussels.

Ministers from 29 countries meet to discuss a number of issues, including defence spending and the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, and to take stock of continued efforts to Daesh does not return.

Al Bowardi also headed the delegation in the meeting of Defence Ministers of nations contributing to the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, held on the sidelines of the NATO meeting.

Al Bowardi reiterated UAE's commitment to safeguard regional security, to confront terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, to provide support to all efforts aimed at eradicating terrorism and terrorist groups and to defeat Daesh.

He also renewed UAE's support to the values of tolerance, peace and stability.

Al Bowardi held separate meetings with Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Asadullah Khalid, Afghanistan's Defence Minister and Florence Parly, French Minister of Armed Forces.

He discussed with them ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in defence fields and exchanged views with them on various issues of common interest.