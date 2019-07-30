UAE signs visa-waiver deal with Equatorial Guinea

By Wam

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has announced the signing of a mutual entry visa exemption agreement between the UAE and Equatorial Guinea, which come into force from its signing on 28th July 2019.

The agreement stipulates that the UAE citizens may travel to Equatorial Guinea and stay up to 90 days without requiring a pre-entry visa.The agreement was signed in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, by Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, MOFAIC's Assistant Minister for International Organisations Affairs, and Simeon Ayuno Asuno Angie, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea.

The agreement also stipulates that holders of diplomatic passports may enter the country visa-free and stay up to 90 days, but holders of ordinary passports must acquire a visa upon entry after paying the appropriate fees.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, MoFAIC Under-Secretary, said that the agreement can be added to the achievements of the Emirati diplomacy, led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The decision reflects the strong ties between the two countries, which are based on mutual cooperation in various political, economic and commercial areas, he added.

It also highlights the UAE’s international stature, and the keenness of Equatorial Guinea to reinforce its ties with the UAE and promote their mutual interests, Al Mazrouei noted.