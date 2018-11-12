UAE to showcase space projects at Bahrain International Airshow

By WAM

The UAE Space Agency and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (YahSat) announced their participation in the fifth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow.

The show will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain from November 14 to 16. The UAE Space Agency and Yahsat will participate with a joint exhibit, in which they will highlight the UAE’s space projects and the strategic initiatives of both organisations.

The UAE Space Agency’s participation will demonstrate a number of key space projects launched by the UAE over the past few years. The projects include the Hope Probe, the first Arab mission to explore Mars, which is being developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre with funding and supervision from the UAE Space Agency, as well as other initiatives that will help cement the UAE’s position as a leader in the global space sector.

The Agency will also showcase the strong strategic ties in the space industry between the UAE and Kingdom of Bahrain, represented by the National Space Science Agency (NSSA). These ties include efforts in sharing knowledge, expertise, and local competencies, as well as cooperation on research projects related to space regulations. This cooperation is based on an MoU signed in 2015, on the sidelines of the previous edition of the Airshow.

The MoU outlines the cooperation between the two organisations in the exploration and peaceful use of space.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, stressed that the agency’s participation comes in line with its strategic plans to ensure its presence in major aerospace industry shows, including the Bahrain International Airshow, which is one of the fastest growing events in the region.

Regarding the airshow, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said, "The participation in the Bahrain International Airshow will enable us to connect with major aerospace companies to discuss ways to cooperate in providing satellite services. Yahsat currently provides satellite communication services to clients in government and commercial sectors, including healthcare and education in more than 55 countries. Yahsat will also demonstrate its capabilities in providing secure satellite communications services to government sectors."

The UAE’s strong participation, along with KSA and Kuwait, signifies the deep bonds between the GCC countries. The UAE’s participation included the presence of 14 aerospace, engineering, and defense companies.