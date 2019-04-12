UAE, Uzbekistan sign government modernisation, development agreement

By Wam

The UAE and Uzbekistan signed an agreement that aims to modernise and develop their government work, strengthen their partnership, and improve the performance of their government sectors, during the visit of a UAE government delegation to Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Sardor Umurzakov, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

The three-year agreement also aims to form joint technical committees to regulate its adoption, and includes 17 areas that focus on improving services and institutional performance, creating and training leaders, strengthening adequacies, adopting a working system based on innovation and excellence, transferring government expertise and knowledge, and reviewing the best government practices.

Al Gergawi stated that the agreement reflects the vision and directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to share the UAE’s successful experience in modernising and developing government work with other countries, as well as its new innovative working models that will enable governments to improve the lives of their communities and accelerate their international development. He also pointed out that the agreement is a new accomplishment for the country.

The partnership between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan focusses on adopting the best practices in the areas of government services, smart services, institutional performance, and innovation and excellence, as well as on forming expert teams to support relevant initiatives and joint projects in the areas of government accelerators, government quality, government services, government smart applications, national strategies and plans, government performance, government innovation, leadership programmes, programming, the future of education and the economy, international competitiveness, and ease of conducting business.

The agreement is part of a series of mutual initiatives, most notably another agreement to exempt UAE citizens from pre-entry visa to travel to Uzbekistan, which went into effect in March.