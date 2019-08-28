UK's Johnson plan to restrict parliamentary time before Brexit

By Reuters

Britain's government will seek to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit, shutting it for around a month until Oct. 14, as part of a drive to prevent politicians from derailing its Brexit plan, the BBC reported.

Reaction:

NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTLAND'S FIRST MINISTER

"So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

TOM BRAKE, BREXIT SPOKESMAN FOR PRO-EU LIBERAL DEMOCRAT PARTY

"If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson's just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy. The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist."

TOM WATSON, MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY DEPUTY LEADER

"We do not have a 'new government'. This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen."