UK's Labour Party leader slams Brexit deal

By AP

The leader of Britain's main opposition party has slammed the draft political agreement the government has agreed with the European Union over the outlines of their future relationship.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told Parliament that the agreement represents a failure of the Conservative Party and its leader, Prime Minister Theresa May, during years of negotiations.

He says the EU has made "no concessions" and that the Labour Party's six tests over the deal have not been met.

Corbyn says the agreement "represents the worst of all worlds" and that Britain will have "no say" over EU rules that will continue to apply in Britain.

"This is the blindfold Brexit we all feared," he said. "A leap into the dark."

Given that May's Conservatives don't on their own have a majority in the House of Commons, she may have to rely on rebel Labour votes to get her Brexit deal through.