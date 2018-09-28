UK warns Russia about using chemical weapons

By AP

Britain’s foreign secretary says he has warned Russia it will pay a “high price” if it continues to use chemical weapons like the nerve agent used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Jeremy Hunt said Thursday he had a “frank” discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when they met during the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

“It was pretty tough because it is not acceptable for Russia to instruct two GRU agents to use chemical weapons on British soil,” he told Sky News, referring to Russia’s military intelligence agency.

Britain has declined to comment on a report Wednesday from the Bellingcat investigative group that identified one of the two suspects in the case as a highly-decorated Russian colonel, but officials had previously called the two men GRU officers.

Hunt said he believed the Russians had made the assassination attempt because they felt they had “got away” with the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, another former Russian agent, in London in 2005.