Ukraine honours UAE Ambassador with "Person of the Year" award

By Wam

The UAE Ambassador to Ukraine Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi has won the "Person of the Year" award in recognition of his diplomatic efforts in developing partnership, friendship, and economic cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine.

Speaking at the 23rd Person of the Year award, which was held at the National Opera of Ukraine, Al Kaabi thanked the organising committee, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other ministries, and the Ukrainian government, for granting him the award and for their constant support for his diplomatic activities.

He also lauded the developed relations between the UAE and Ukraine in the political, economic and social fields.

The award is granted to outstanding personalities in the fields of diplomacy, trade, politics, culture, and arts.