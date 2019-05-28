UN Women welcomes UAE’s donation of $10m

By Wam

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of UN Women UAE Liaison Office for the GCC, welcomed the UAE’s donation of US$10 million, to support ending of sexual and gender-based violence.

The UAE announced the donation during its participation in the 'International Conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-based Violence in Humanitarian Crises' which was held in Oslo, Norway on 23rd - 24th May, 2019.

Dr. Al Shehhi said that the UAE’s global support for women highlights its stature as a leading country in terms of women’s rights, noting that Emirati women have reached prominent positions and half of the seats in the Federal National Council, FNC, are occupied by women.

The UAE does not only support Emirati women, but also all women around the world, especially those suffering from oppression resulting from conflicts and disasters, she added.

Dr. Al Shehhi also highlighted the recent donation of AED10 million by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to a related campaign, titled 'From the UAE for Rohingya Children and Women'.

She concluded by stressing that the UAE’s efforts are in line with the United Nations charter demanding equal rights for women and their protection from violence, while explaining the country’s efforts to involve women in peacekeeping operations, though a related programme to train Arab women, in implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by UN Women, the GWU and the Ministry of Defence.