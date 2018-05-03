Vegas police find camera in room peephole

Officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows Las Vegas police finding cameras set up on the peepholes of the gunman’s hotel suite.

Footage made public Wednesday from two officers’ body-worn cameras shows an officer gesturing to an open laptop in the room. The officer remarks that the gunman placed a camera in the hallway, which he was watching on his computer.

Police say Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last October before killing himself as authorities closed in. The clips don’t provide a motive for the rampage.

In other clips, officers talk about the volume of weapons in the room at a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel. They also discuss finding some sort of gas mask and that gunman may have expected gas in the room.