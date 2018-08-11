Violent Romania protest leaves 440 needing medical treatment

By AP

Romanian authorities say 440 people including two dozen riot police have received medical treatment after an anti-government protest turned violent.

The Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Service said Saturday that of those, 65 people including nine riot police were taken to the hospital. There are no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries.

The anti-government protest in Bucharest Friday drew tens of thousands Romanians from abroad and local residents who demanded the government resign over moves to change laws that critics say would make it harder to prosecute corruption. It turned violent late Friday after riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to quell protesters. Some demonstrators lobbed rocks, bottles and smoke bombs at riot police.

Photo: AP

President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the left-wing government, condemned “the brutal intervention of riot police.”