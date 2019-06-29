Wall collapses on huts in western India, killing 16 workers

Rescuers carry the dead body of a worker after a 23-meter (60-foot) high wall collapsed on a cluster of tin-roofed huts during monsoon rains in Pune, India. (AP)

By
  • AP
Published

A fire official says a 23-meter (60-feet) high wall has collapsed on a cluster of tin-roofed huts in western India, killing at least 16 workers living there.

Fire Official J. Gaekwad says the boundary wall of a multi-story residential apartment building collapsed in Pune early Saturday as monsoon rains lashed western Maharashtra state.

A rescue operation is continuing as some more people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

طباعة Email
Comments

Comments

Back to top