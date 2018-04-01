10 killed in building collapse in India

At least 10 people were killed after a dilapidated four-storey hotel building collapsed in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has reported.

The building, located near a crowded bus station in Indore city, collapsed on Saturday night. Teams of police and fire-fighters pulled out 10 people alive from the debris in rescue operations overnight.

Two women and eight men, believed to be staff and guests, died in the collapse. Two of the injured are in a critical state and have been hospitalized, area police chief Sanju Kamle said from the site by phone.

Media reports said the building collapsed after a car rammed into the building.

[Image caption: This photograph taken on March 31, 2018 shows Indian police, rescue teams and residents taking part in rescue operations after a building collapsed in Indore, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. Photo: AFP/Getty Images]