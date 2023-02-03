17 people killed in bus-truck crash in Pakistan

By WAM

A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck trailer near a tunnel in northwest Pakistan overnight killed at least 17 passengers, including women and children, AP reported early Friday.

The crash happened in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the local emergency official and state-run media.

“We have transported all the dead and injured to a hospital in Kohat,” rescue official Rehmat Ullah said.

On Sunday, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Baluchistan province, catching fire and killing 40 people.

