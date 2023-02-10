27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under 'Gallant Knight/2' operation so far

By WAM

The UAE has sent five aircraft carrying relief supplies, which arrived today in Türkiye and Syria, bringing the total to 27 aircraft sent so far under the 'Gallant Knight/2' operation, launched with the purpose of aiding earthquake-affected people in both countries.

To date, the UAE has sent a total of 17 aircraft to Türkiye, with the two that arrived today. Meanwhile, the planes sent to Syria totalled 10, including the three planes that arrived today, which airlifted 107 metric tonnes of relief supplies, comprising 87 tonnes of food supplies, 20 tonnes of medical supplies and 432 tents.

Moreover, work is ongoing in preparing the mobile field hospital in the town of Islahiye in Türkiye to receive and treat the injured.

The UAE's search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts despite the harsh weather conditions, having rescued 4 people in Kermanmaraş, Türkiye, and retrieved nine bodies from under the rubble. The UAE has, so far, sent search and rescue teams, which comprise 92 members, to Türkiye.

Launched under the directives of the UAE leadership, the 'Gallant Knight/2' operation, which is still ongoing in Syria and Türkiye, is led by Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with partners.

