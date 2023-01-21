Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian Foreign Minister discuss advancing bilateral relations

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, have reviewed the prospects of advancing bilateral relations and developing cooperation across various fronts, including the economic field.

This came in a phone call wherein the two top diplomats discussed the situation in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the UAE-Italian bilateral relations, stressing the UAE's keenness to develop them in a way that achieves the mutual interests of both nations to the best interests of their peoples.

