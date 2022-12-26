Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Kosovan Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the UAE-Kosovo bilateral relations and ways of advancing prospects of cooperation in various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE and Kosovo enjoy distinguished and developing bilateral relations, emphasising the prevailing joint interest to further boost and enhance them in all fields.

He also underscored the importance of continuing coordination and promoting joint dialogue in order to achieve the interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

For her part, Schwarz highlighted the depth of UAE-Kosovo relations, and affirmed her country's keenness to develop joint cooperation in various fields.

