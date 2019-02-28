Amal Al Qubaisi calls on global parliaments to adopt Human Fraternity Document

By Wam

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, High Level Advisory Group on Counter Terrorism, called on the representatives of global parliaments at the IPU to adopt the Human Fraternity Document.

She added that the document can strengthen the role of parliaments in combatting terrorism and extremism, to achieve security, stability, coexistence and peace around the world.

She made this statement while heading an FNC delegation during the IPU-United Nations, UN, Regional Conference for the Middle East and North Africa that focused on the role of parliamentarians in confronting the threat of foreign terrorists and other relevant challenges, which was held in Luxor, Egypt, with the participation of representatives of international organisations and over 120 Arab and international parliamentarians.

During the conference’s fourth session about the preventive role of parliamentarians and parliaments in confronting terrorism and extremism, Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the UAE’s experience in combatting terrorism and extremism, and noted that the Year of Tolerance in the UAE began in the best way, as it hosted, in February, His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, who signed the document.

She added that the document is historic, not only because of the stature of the international Islamic and Christian symbols who signed it but also because it included essential values, in light of the worsening global risks posed by terrorism.

The FNC Speaker noted that the document, which was signed in the UAE, an international model of openness, coexistence and acceptance, contains a crucial message for the Arab and Islamic world, as well as for millions of youths who are dreaming of living in the UAE among its people.

Al Qubaisi explained that the UAE did not write the document just to create a historic event, but it is part of its sustainable efforts to achieve its noble goals, most notably by establishing the "Zayed Global Fund for Coexistence," to support the principles of the document, through launching international initiatives in the sectors of education, culture, knowledge, social development, scientific research and translation.

It also formed an international team to sponsor the document and spread its message around the world, as well as to launch innovative programmes for the youth to promote tolerance, she further added while noting that the UAE launched the Human Fraternity Award, which aims to bring people closer. The first edition of the award was granted to Dr. el-Tayeb and Pope Francis for their efforts to spread tolerance and coexistence, and achieve international security, stability and peace, she stated, The document will establish a new international culture, to save humanity from the threat of terrorism, which not only kills and displaces people but also destroys the values of human civilisation, Al Qubaisi concluded.