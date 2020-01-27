Amazing pictures from around the world

By Reuters

Passengers look from the window of a train as Lion-dances perfom at a platform of Gambir station during Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2020.

he New York Choy Lay Fut dance team banner is seen among the crowd during a rainy Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 25, 2020.



Cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson pose at a special screening of "Dolittle" in London, Britain, January 25, 2020.

A man performs a lion dance at the main road during the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat celebrations at the weekly car-free day in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 26, 2020.

Members of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2020.

Chinese Wudang wushu group members perform a traditional Kung Fu show to celebrate the Chinese spring festival at the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman, Jordan January 20, 2020.

A diver dressed in Lion Dance costume is seen inside an aquarium to greet visitors ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 20, 2020.

Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2020.



Olympics - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics - Villars Winter Park, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland - January 19, 2020.

A koala licks rainwater off a road near Moree, New South Wales, Australia in this January 16, 2020.

A man holds his daughter on the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, January 17, 2020.

Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

Thousands of muslims return home on an overcrowded train, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh January 12, 2020.

Pigeons sit on a wire, with the domes of the Novodevichy monastery in the background, on a snowy day in Moscow, Russia January 11, 2020.

The full moon is seen rising behind a street light during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain January 10, 2020.

A baby pygmy hippo born in captivity swims while is displayed for the first time to the public at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile January 9, 2020.

"Carmelised" snow caused by dust from Australian bushfires is seen near Franz Josef glacier in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand, January 1, 2020

The sun sets over the southern Gaza Strip January 2, 2020.



Ski Jumping - Four Hills Tournament - Innsbruck, Austria - January 3, 2020 Austria's Philipp Aschenwald in action during training

A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 4, 2020.

A red fox sits in a field in Hook Mountain State Park above Nyack, New York, U.S. January 5, 2020.

A stuntman performs on the well of death during the "Gadhimai Mela" festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal December 4, 2019.

Dry cliffs are seen following a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, December 4, 2019. Picture taken December 4, 2019.

Aerial view of the migrant camp in Vucjak near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 6,2019.

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019.

A car drives along a five-kilometre-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 3, 2019.

Hindu women worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019.

A general view shows the art installation "Visions in Motion", made of 30.000 ribbons with written wishes and messages at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 1, 2019.

A person takes a picture of Wotruba church as the sun sets in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2019.

A general view from the Teleferico cable car shows the city of La Paz, Bolivia, October 31, 2019.

A girl dressed as an angel, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, November 1, 2019.

A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, as she plucks them before selling to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 25, 2019.

Japan's Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019.



People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia October 22, 2019.



A handout photo shows female Chinese panda bear Meng Meng with one of the panda twins at Zoo Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2019. Picture taken October 24, 2019.

People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 26, 2019.



A man makes earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India, October 15, 2019.





A fisherman looks on at a boat during a local festival marking the start of a fishing period following months of fishing moratorium at the Dian Lake in Kunming, Yunnan province, China October 16, 2019.

Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the red color, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 16, 2019.

A view shows a giant foot print, which was trodden on the ground following an early snowfall in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia October 18, 2019.

A red squirrel stockpiles walnuts in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 8, 2019.

Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still image taken from a video released to Reuters on October 8, 2019.

Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on Budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019.

A man uses his phone to take a picture of the sky after sun set in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 7, 2019.

A devotee lies covered with oil lamps placed by other devotees while offering prayers as part of a ritual during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 8, 2019.

A Palestinian woman sorts freshly picked olives at a farm in the central Gaza Strip October 8, 2019.

An aerial photo shows Asahidake, Mount Asahi, covered with snow in Taisetsuzan Group in Hokkaido on Sep. 21, 2019.

People stroll around red kokia in full bloom at Hirugano Picnic Park in Gujyo, Gifu Prefecture on Oct. 2nd, 2019, as the season of autumn leaves is arriving.

Students wearing helmets make a formation depicting Mahatma Gandhi as they take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and to create awareness for road safety, at a school in Chennai, India, September 30, 2019.

A zompopa ant, reared for human consumption, is pictured in the insect farm of biologist Federico Paniagua, as he promotes the ingestion of a wide variety of insects as a low-cost and nutrient-rich food, in Grecia, Costa Rica July 13, 2019. Picture taken July 13, 2019.

Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia September 30, 2019. Picture taken September 30, 2019.

People take part in the autumn festival of traditional culture "Bagach", which marks the end of the harvest, at the Yanka Kupala State Literary Museum near the village of Vyazynka, Belarus September 29, 2019.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019.

A man walks at the terminal hall of the newly launched Daxing International Airport ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on the outskirts of Beijing, China September 28, 2019

Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 28, 2019 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice

Yaks graze on a grassland in Madoi county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai province, China September 1, 2019. Picture taken September 1, 2019.

A man walks on a tsunami wall at Otsuchi Bay near the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Unosumai, Japan September 24, 2019.



An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna with 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, September 11, 2019.



A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019.



People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, September 22, 2019.



A Bat-Signal is projected onto a building at night as Batman fans celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero, in Mexico City, Mexico September 21, 2019.

People wait for Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez to shout the "Cry of Independence" as Mexico marks the 209th anniversary of its independence from Spain at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 15, 2019.

A passenger plane passes in front of the moon as it makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain September 12, 2019.

The Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 11, 2019.

A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany, France, September 11, 2019.

The Villarrica volcano spews lava at night, as seen from the town of Pucon, Chile, September 11, 2019.

Workers collect grapes in a Taittinger vineyard during the traditional Champagne wine harvest in Pierry, near Epernay, France, September 10, 2019.

A Palestinian man refines sesame to be sold in markets, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 1, 2019.

A groomer combs a dog during "Pet Experience," an event that gathers for pets and owners, in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 30, 2019.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Lake Ladoga in Leningrad Region, Russia September 1, 2019.

Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. September 1, 2019.

Lava spurts from the Stromboli volcano a day after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the Italian island of Stromboli, Italy, August 30, 2019.

