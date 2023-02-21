Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

By WAM

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Hans Grundberg, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy to Yemen, to discuss the developments to the crisis in Yemen, as well as the efforts to reach a ceasefire and a sustainable political solution.



During the meeting, Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE’s support for Yemen’s people and Presidential Leadership Council, as well as Grundberg’s efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire and facilitate serious dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis facing the country and achieve stability and prosperity.



Dr. Gargash also commended the key role of Saudi Arabia to helping resolve the crisis.



Grundberg talked about the outcomes of his recent meetings with relevant local, regional and international parties, lauding the UAE’s related role.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.