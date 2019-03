By Wam

Mohammed Issa Al Qatam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Yerevan met today with President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

During the meeting, Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, and discussed with Mirzoyan means to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries.