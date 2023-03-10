Astronomical .. Thursday, March 23, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan

By E247

The International Astronomy Center in Abu Dhabi announced that astronomical calculations indicate that Thursday, March 23 in many countries of the world, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Engineer Mohamed Shawkat Awda, director of the International Astronomy Center, said that some countries started the month of Shaban on Tuesday, February 21, and these countries will investigate the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 21, while many other countries began the month of Shaban on Wednesday, February 22nd, including Indonesia Malaysia, Berunai, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania, and these countries will investigate the crescent of Ramadan on Wednesday, March 22nd, corresponding to the twenty -ninth of the month of Shaban.

As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Tuesday, March 21, its vision on that day is impossible for the moon's sunset before the sun and the occurrence of conjugation after sunset, and therefore these countries will complete several month of Shaban 30 days, so that Thursday, March 23, will be the month of Ramadan in it.

As for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Wednesday, March 22nd, the vision of the crescent on that day is possible to use the telescope from the east of the world, while it is possible with the naked eye with difficulty from Central Asia, East Europe and South African continent, and it is possible with the naked eye relatively easily from West Asia, Most Africa, West Europe and the Americas. Therefore, it is expected that the majority of these countries will announce the vision of the crescent at that time, so that Thursday, March 23, will be the month of Ramadan as well. It is not excluded that both India, Bangladesh and Pakistan will announce that the Crescent's vision will not be proven on Wednesday, so that it will be on Friday, March 24, the month of Ramadan.

As for the status of the crescent on Wednesday, March 22nd in some Arab and Islamic cities, the surface accounts of the crescent at the time of sunset as follows: In Jakarta the moon is absent after 36 minutes from the sunset, and it is 17 hours and 50 minutes, and the vision is possible using the telescope. In Abu Dhabi, the moon is absent after 50 minutes from the sunset, and he is 20 hours and 11 minutes old, and in Riyadh the moon is absent after 51 minutes of sunset, and he is 20 hours and 35 minutes.

