COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministerial meeting

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, will visit Copenhagen to co-chair the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial with Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, COP27 President and Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting is the first high-level political meeting following COP27 and aims to lay the path to a successful COP28 and deliver on the Paris Agreement targets and the COP27 conclusions.

Hosted by the Danish government, the meeting will be attended by climate ministers and senior government representatives from developed and developing countries including France, Japan, the Maldives, Samoa, the UK and USA. The Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, Simon Stiell and Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition will also attend.

At the event, Dr. Al Jaber will deliver the event’s opening remarks, and chair and facilitate a series of plenaries. He will seek to drive unity of purpose in fighting climate change and encourage climate ministers to commit to further action throughout 2023 across adaptation, mitigation, energy transition, international climate finance and loss and damage.

Dr. Jaber will also hold a series of one-to-one meetings to seek to advance his agenda to secure commitment to an inclusive COP of Action.

His meetings include one-to-one discussions with Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, and the Ministerial host; Grace Fu, Minister of Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore; Jennifer Morgan State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany; and Shahab Uddin, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bangladesh.

“COP28 UAE will be a milestone moment for the world. With the Global Stocktake on the horizon, it is clear that we need to be united in raising ambition and accelerating action. All countries must have the means and resources to adapt to climate impacts, and to support their mitigation ambition, while ensuring a transition that is just. Accessible and appropriate financing for adaptation, and loss and damage, as well as technologies for clean energy, will be vital in that regard,” Dr. Al Jaber said.

Copenhagen is the latest destination in Dr. Al Jaber's global listening tour – a series of international visits to meet with, and hear the views of, a range of partners across government, civil society, youth, the private sector and representatives of international organizations and NGOs. To date, Dr. Al Jaber has visited India, the UK, Germany, France and the US. Additional meetings are scheduled for both developed and developing countries.

