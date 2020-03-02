Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Monday

By AFP

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 89,006, including 3,044 deaths, across 68 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Monday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Sunday, 749 new contaminations were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,026 cases, of which 2,912 were fatal. There were 202 new infections and 42 deaths there between 1700 GMT Sunday and 0900 GMT Monday.

Outside of China, a total of 8,980 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 131 deaths.

There have been 547 new cases outside China since Sunday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (4,212 cases, 22 deaths, 476 new cases), Italy (1,694 cases, 34 deaths, no new cases), Iran (978 cases, 54 deaths, no new cases) and Japan (239 cases, 12 deaths).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

