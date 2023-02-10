Death toll from deadly earthquake is steadily climbing, surpassing 21,000

By WAM

More than 21,000 people have died in Türkiye and Syria after earthquakes swept through the region Monday. Rescue workers are now racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings in freezing winter conditions, CNN reported.

At least 78,124 people were injured across both countries, according to authorities.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Türkiye's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The natural disaster is one of the deadliest earthquakes in two decades.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.