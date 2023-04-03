Death toll from US storms rises to 29

By WAM

The death toll from a violent storm that whipped up tornadoes in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States rose to at least 29 over the weekend, according to Reuters.

Scores of people were injured, and many buildings were damaged or destroyed.

US President Joe Biden declared a “major disaster” in Arkansas on Sunday, ordering federal aid to help with the recovery.

The National Storm Prediction Centre warned of severe weather on Sunday in parts of North and Northeast Texas around Dallas and Fort Worth, including very large hail, significant wind gusts and a “strong tornado or two.”

