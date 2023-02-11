Emirati squad saves a child and a guy 120 hours after Türkiye earthquake

By WAM

Emirati search and rescue squads succeeded in saving two people in Turkey as part of the UAE’s 'Gallant Knight/2' operation to support the victims of the recent earthquake. The first was an 11-year-old child, while the second was a guy between 50s or 60s.

The Emirati team worked incredibly hard during the operation to save the two victims in the Kahramanmaraş province until it was successful, after they had been trapped among the rubble for nearly 120 hours.

The survivors have been successfully treated by the involved medical professionals, and they are currently in good health.

