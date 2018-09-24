Florence: Severe flooding feared near South Carolina coast

By AP

Rivers swelling with the floodwaters of former Hurricane Florence are threatening to swamp communities near the South Carolina coast, leaving thousands ready to evacuate.

More than a week after Florence crashed into the Carolinas, all the water from heavy rains is nearing the coast. Authorities in Georgetown County, South Carolina, say they've put up to 8,000 people on alert for possible evacuations starting Monday in expectation of a "record event" of up to 10 feet (3 meters) floodwaters.

Officials are especially eyeing gauges along the Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers and said people should be ready to leave homes in the potential flood zones before potentially life-threatening flooding begins setting in as early as Tuesday.

Florence struck the Carolinas Sept. 14, dumping heavy rains and claiming at least 43 lives on its slow passage north.