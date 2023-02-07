GCC Chief expresses solidarity with Turkey and Syria

By WAM

Jassim Mohammed Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States, has expressed his condolences over the victims of the earthquake which struck Southeastern Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands of casualties.

In a statement on Monday, Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC member states' solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian peoples, wishing the injured a quick recovery.

