Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremist in Sweden

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2023 (WAM) – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has expressed its utmost condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist in Sweden.

Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, underscored the council's condemnation of this criminal conduct, which goes against human principles and is the worst form of racism.

Such actions will undermine attempts to promote peace and coexistence and only serve to feed terrorism and extremism, he added.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.