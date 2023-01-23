Hosting COP28 in a big energy producing nation gives a very important message to the world: UK Minister

By WAM

Grant Shapps, UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, said in an interview in Abu Dhabi that the energy events hosted by the UAE represent its approach towards sustainability.

“I think it is an amazing year for the UAE as it is hosting the world’s biggest UN climate conference – COP 28. I attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). Such events and discussions show that the UAE is looking at sustainability as something very important for the future. It is showing the UAE’s great leadership in this process.”

The UK hosted COP 26 in Glasgow in 2021. “The fact that the UAE, as a big energy-producing nation hosting COP 28, gives a very important message to the world. COP 28 comes under my ministerial portfolio in the UK. I will be making sure that the COP conference in the UAE could be successful,” he added.

The UAE, the minister continued, has some of the largest solar projects in the world. "I had visited one in Dubai. This shows the tremendous leadership of a country with so many hydrocarbon resources that is moving 25 percent of its energy production to nuclear. We are proud to play our part in it [UAE’s energy transition]. We enjoy being UAE’s partner with a special relationship.”

UK-UAE close energy ties

“To give you an example of how close the energy relationship is – the UAE has invested already in wind power in the United Kingdom, which has built one of the world’s biggest wind power projects,” the minister noted.

The UK has more wind power than any other country. "We have one of the largest wind farms in the world. Today, probably over half of our electricity comes from offshore wind. I think at least one project I can think of on top of my head is probably 4 gigawatts of wind power with the UAE investment.

“So, it is a great partnership. On the other hand, British companies, such as BP، are helping the UAE with the transition to clean energy. Many great British companies are investing in the Emirates. So, it is a two-way street strategic partnership.”

