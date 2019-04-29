International Astronomical Centre predicts Ramadan on May 6th

By WAM

The International Astronomical Centre has predicted the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan on May 6th in most of the Islamic nations.

The eye sighting of the crescent moon would be impossible from East and Southeast Asia as well as Southern Europe and most of the Arab nations on Sunday, May 5th, said Mohamed Shawkat, the Centre Director, affirming that it would be possible to sight the moon only with a telescope in the these regions on that day.

Eye sighting of the moon would be difficult in Western and South African countries and most of the US, while it would be relatively easier in Central America, he added.