Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes Iran's Kermanshah injuring 18 people

  • WAM
An earthquake of 5.3 degrees magnitude struck northeast Sarpol Zahab town of Kermanshah, a provincial capital in Iran, on Sunday, said local authorities.

State news agency, IRNA, quoted Reza Mahmoudian, Director-General of Kermanshah Crisis Management Office, as saying that the earthquake, which occurred at 1:05 local time and at the depth of 7 kilometres, injured 18 people.

Kermanshah has been jolted by several earthquakes since November 12th, 2017, when a 7.3- magnitude earthquake hit the province's Ezgeleh region killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

Iran sits on several major seismological fault lines, making it one of the world's most quake-prone countries.

