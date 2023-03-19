Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills at least 14 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

By WAM

A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 15 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines, AP reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centred just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

One of the victims died in Peru, while 14 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured.

