Mohamed bin Zayed, Korean President fostering ties

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, today explored the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries, prospects for developing them to serve their mutual interests, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

This came during official talks held by the two sides at the Blue House in Seoul in the presence of both countries' delegations.

The Korean President welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed to Korea, which he said, aims to push the UAE-Korea relations forward in all vital areas that the two countries aspire to.

They also reviewed ways of advancing investment, economic, trade, education, culture, technology, science, renewable energy, and infrastructure ties between them, as well as promising future opportunities for developing coordination.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Jae-in also discussed their joint cooperation in implementing the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy production project, ensuring its future security and sustainability, and the role of Korean companies in implementing such vital development projects in the country that meet the requirements of the current and future stage.

They also talked about the visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE, and the values and meanings of tolerance, coexistence, and cooperation that the country seeks to promote and consolidate among the various peoples of the world.

Discussions also touched on issues pertaining to supporting regional and international efforts to establish peace, stability, and development in the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the great importance attached by the UAE - under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan - to its relations with friendly Korea and its keenness to develop it across all sectors.

He also conveyed to the Korean President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and his wishes for further progress and prosperity to Korea and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the great interest of the South Korean President and the Korean Government in broadening relations with the UAE to a wider perspective, reflecting the common political will of the two friendly countries to build deeper ties in the political, economic, technological, security and other fields.

He also praised the role played by Korean companies operating in the UAE in the national development process, boosting the UAE-Korean ties. Sheikh Mohamed also emphasised the UAE's eagerness to provide an encouraging and supportive environment to foreign investments, especially Korean investments, which has witnessed a remarkable development during the past years.

His Highness highlighted that the UAE gives modern technology, innovation, and education special attention in its relations with Korea, noting the constructive cooperation between the two countries in the fields of artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution, energy, and others.

The UAE supports Korea's positive role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and the stability of the Asian continent in general, he said, stressing that the UAE and Korea adopt the same approach in achieving peace and development, advocating for tolerance and coexistence, and renouncing extremism and violence at the regional and international levels.

For his part, the Korean President underlined his country's interest in expanding and diversifying its cooperation with the UAE in various fields. President Jae-in expressed his confidence that their joint work will continue to grow strongly during the next phase.

"The UAE is our largest partner in the Middle East in terms of export and trade, and is the only country with whom we have special strategic relations," he noted.

Discussions also tackled the outcomes of the meeting which brings together the US President Donald Trump and the North Korean President Kim Jong-un, being held today.

The two sides stressed the need for the international community to redouble its efforts in achieving peace, security, and stability in the region and the world as it is the basic pillar from which the nations start to achieve their development, progress, and prosperity.

They also shed light on the importance of disseminating the values and concepts of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence and building bridges of communication and cooperation between the different peoples of the world.

The Korean President held a luncheon in honour of His Highness's visit to Korea.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation included H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

Also present were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

Also, a number of Korean minister and senior officials attended the meeting.

Korean President receives Mohamed bin Zayed

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea today received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at the Blue House in Seoul.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, his accompanying delegation, was accorded an official reception ceremony where the national anthems of the two countries were played during the welcome ceremony. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Korean President then inspected the Guard of Honour.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shook hands with the ministers and senior officials who welcomed him to their country. The South Korean President shook hands with members of Sheikh Mohamed's accompanying delegation who included H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

Also present were Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the President of the Republic of Korea took pictures with a group of Korean students wearing the national dress of the UAE to express their happiness and welcome the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Korea.

Then, Sheikh Mohamed wrote in the visitors' book, saying, "I was pleased to meet with the Korean President, Moon Jae-in. We held constructive talks about our special strategic relations and our mutual desire to expand and diversify them. We would like our relationship to become even stronger and be of benefit to both of our countries."