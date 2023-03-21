Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Romania

By E247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, who is on an official visit to the UAE.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to further enhance relations between the UAE and Romania to serve the interests of people of the two nations.



The two leaders also discussed potential opportunities to expand economic collaboration between the two countries in ways that can unlock new synergies, especially in the areas of trade, economy, renewable energy, sustainabilty and food security. They also shared their perspectives on regional and international issues and other developments of mutual interest.



HH Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s keenness to further strengthen the bonds of friendship with Romania based on mutual respect and understanding. His Highness also highlighted the importance of exploring fresh avenues for partnerships, especially in areas of sustainabilty, clean and renewable energy and technology.



The President of Romania commended the positive role played by the UAE regionally and globally in diplomatic, economic, knowledge-related and cultural spheres.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Her Execllency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; His Excellency Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai; and His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania.

