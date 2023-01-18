Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Kazakhstan

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Bahar in Dubai.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations and their shared desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields including investment, trade, development, renewable energy and other areas, in ways that would serve the ambitions of both countries and the interests of their people.

His Highness and President Tokayev also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern and discussed recent regional and global developments.

Sheikh Mohammed said the historic relationship between the UAE and Kazakhstan provides a strong base for enhancing strategic cooperation. He noted that both countries share a common vision on the importance of expanding cooperation in the next phase, with a focus on future sectors.

President Tokayev expressed his country’s appreciation to the UAE and its leadership and the great role played by the UAE on regional and global levels. He praised the UAE for its futuristic vision, which serves as a pioneering model across various sectors. The President of Kazakhstan also commended the strong ties between the two nations and the keenness of his country to further develop them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of senior officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.