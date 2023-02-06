Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of 16 new ambassadors to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The ambassadors, whose credentials His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received, included Their Excellencies Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic; Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy; Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada; Dr. Richard George Kay, Ambassador of New Zealand; Karen Grigorian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE; Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines; Vacaba Diaby, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire; Babacar Matar Ndiaye, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal; Guy Ibrahim Membourou, Ambassador of the Republic of Gabon; Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Avondale Paul, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica; Ivan Jordanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria; Udaya Indrarathna, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba; Younos Abdul Karim, Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi; and Yin Bon, Ambassador of the Union of Myanmar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE Government will provide all the support needed for the newly appointed ambassadors to perform their duties, as part of the country’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation. His Highness highlighted the role of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in enhancing collaboration with all friendly nations. The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their countries’ leaders to the UAE and its people.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister Of State, and other senior government officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.