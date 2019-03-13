More countries grounding Boeing's MAX 8 jets

By WAM

After two of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets crashed within 6 months, 33 countries and nearly 30 airlines have suspended operation of the fuel-efficient aircraft in the span of two days, the AP reports.

The European Union aviation authority banned flight operations of Boeing 737 Max jets, a huge blow to Boeing's efforts to maintain the confidence of governments and airlines.

The U.S. and Canada are still allowing the aircraft to operate until more information is available from the FAA.

Countries that have grounded the jet include the following: European Union (28 countries) Australia China Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Airlines that have grounded its jets.

China Southern Airlines Air China Shanghai Airlines Hainan Airlines Xiamen Airlines Lion Air GOL Airlines Shandong Airlines Aerolineas Argentinas China Eastern Airlines Ethiopian Airlines Lucky Air Cayman Airways Fuzhou Airlines Kumming Airlines Okay Airways Eastar Jet Royal Air Maroc 9 Air Comair MIAT Mongolian Airlines Garuda Indonesia Norwegian Air Shuttle Turkish Airlines Iceland Air Aeromexico Cayman Airways Jet Airways LOT Polish Airlines