Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Cairo International Book Fair with over 140 publications

By WAM

Esraa Esmail/ Rola AlGhoul

CAIRO, 25th January, 2023 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is set to launch its stand at the Cairo International Book Fair which opens its doors to the public today until 6th February.

The participation is set to include over 140 publications, including 10 new books that address various important intellectual issues, correcting misconceptions, combating hate speech, racism and intolerance.

Prominent publications at the Cairo International Book Fair include ‘Al Qawl Al Tayeb’ and ‘Elements of Islam’ by Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders; ‘The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path’ by the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; ‘Fatwa and Principles’ by Dr. Ahmad Mabad Abdul Karim; ‘Methodology of Thinking in Faith’ by Imad Khafaji; and 'Islam, the West and Tolerance: Conceiving Coexistence' by Dr. Aaron Tyler, Professor of International Relations and Global Affairs at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.

The stand will also include new publications by Dr. Al-Tayeb which emphasise Islam's tolerance and the depth of its philosophical and intellectual traditions. These include: 'Elements of Islam', 'Al-Azhar Methodology', 'Theological and Sufi Terminology', 'Insights on the Thought of Imam Al-Ash’ari', 'Heritage and Renewal: Discussions and Responses', 'Ahl al-Sunnah wa’l-Jama’ah', 'Hadith on the Causes and Purposes, 'Good Saying', 'Religion is Easy' and 'Morals and Values'.

As part of its continued cultural and academic role, the Council will also display new books at its stand at the Cairo International Book Fair. A number of these are set to be translated works including; ‘Religious Tolerance in World Religions’ Bruce Chilton and Jacob Neusner as well as ‘Countering Islamophobia in Europe’ by Ian Law, Amina Easat-Daas, Arzu Merali, S. Sayyid.

A number of philosophers, professionals, and clerics will participate in a series of seminars organised by the Council's stand at the Fair that address social peace, the duties of global citizenship, and the promotion of human fraternity and peaceful coexistence among different people.

The upcoming participation at the Cairo International Book Fair comes as part of the Grand Imam’s vision of promoting dialogue and spreading tolerance and peace globally as well as building bridges of cooperation with people of all backgrounds.



